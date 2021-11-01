Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Barclays

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.90.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $58.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.60. The company has a market cap of $129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a fifty-two week low of $56.11 and a fifty-two week high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In related news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total transaction of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $1,516,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after buying an additional 31,820 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 113,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,175,000 after buying an additional 50,521 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

