Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Short Interest Update

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,600 shares, a growth of 45.1% from the September 30th total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

OTCMKTS BTVCF traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.57. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,451. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.00. Britvic has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $14.02.

Get Britvic alerts:

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of soft drinks. It operates through the following segments: GB Stills, GB Carbonates, Ireland, France, Brazil, and International. The firm’s products include sparkling sodas, sophisticated juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral waters, mixers, and energy drinks under the brand names Robinsons, Tango, J2O, drench, MiWadi, Ballygowan, Teisseire, Fruité, Maguary, DaFruta, Pepsi, 7UP, SoBe, and Mountain Dew.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Britvic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Britvic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.