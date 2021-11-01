Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.720-$1.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a peer perform rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.12.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,026,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,920. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 52 week low of $10.93 and a 52 week high of $24.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,300. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brixmor Property Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,641,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of Brixmor Property Group worth $83,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.