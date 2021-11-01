Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Short Interest Update

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,800 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 551,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of BWEN opened at $2.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $2.36 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.41 million, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.90.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $46.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Broadwind will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 37.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadwind from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.