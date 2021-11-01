Brokerages Anticipate Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $599.65 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report sales of $599.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $595.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $604.30 million. Affiliated Managers Group reported sales of $494.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full year sales of $2.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Affiliated Managers Group.

AMG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. lifted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $246.00 target price (up from $213.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

NYSE:AMG opened at $167.88 on Monday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.36 and a fifty-two week high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.17.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 2,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.01 per share, with a total value of $316,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 183,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,039,551.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

