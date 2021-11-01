Brokerages Anticipate Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Will Post Earnings of -$1.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) will report ($1.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.17). Arcus Biosciences posted earnings per share of $0.03 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,866.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($4.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($4.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.41) to $0.57. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arcus Biosciences.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 34.30% and a negative net margin of 213.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on RCUS shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.89.

Shares of Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $33.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.01. Arcus Biosciences has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

In other news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter worth $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the first quarter worth $118,000. 56.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcus Biosciences (RCUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.