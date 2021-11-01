Brokerages Anticipate Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) to announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.39. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.17%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BWB shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Bridgewater Bancshares from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bridgewater Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Parish acquired 3,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,920 shares of company stock worth $373,000 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 49.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgewater Bancshares stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 29,659 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,718. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $520.60 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.75. Bridgewater Bancshares has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $18.65.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

