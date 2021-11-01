Brokerages Anticipate Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $998.47 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) will announce $998.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.00 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $993.00 million. Flowers Foods posted sales of $989.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full year sales of $4.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.35 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,616,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,908,000 after purchasing an additional 881,512 shares in the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 51.7% during the second quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 1,879,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,472,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 311.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 712,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,969,000 after acquiring an additional 539,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 8.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,184,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,464,000 after acquiring an additional 399,013 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 309.4% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 427,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,347,000 after acquiring an additional 323,218 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $24.93. 734,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,964. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $25.55. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.12%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

