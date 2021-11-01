Brokerages Anticipate Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $1.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.49 and the lowest is $1.21. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $5.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hub Group from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hub Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Hub Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.58.

HUBG traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $81.75. 194,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,866. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Hub Group has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,367,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 216.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 643,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hub Group by 74.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 570,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,621,000 after purchasing an additional 242,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 45.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,190,000 after purchasing an additional 123,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $6,515,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

