Brokerages Anticipate Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.01. Limelight Networks also reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.10). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The information services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 24.06% and a negative return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $48.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.24 million.

LLNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

LLNW stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLNW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,893,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,265,000 after purchasing an additional 981,570 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 119,639 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,949,258 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 665,299 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 323,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,553,183 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 141,720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

