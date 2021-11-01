Brokerages Anticipate The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to Announce $1.56 EPS

Brokerages expect The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) to announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Hershey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.40. The Hershey reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hershey will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $7.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.66. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Hershey.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. The Hershey had a return on equity of 62.43% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on The Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

In related news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total transaction of $785,871.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,721 shares of company stock worth $2,958,315 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at $840,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,400,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 18,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 9,536 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $175.35 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $176.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $182.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

