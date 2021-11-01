Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.95 Million

Analysts forecast that TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) will post sales of $83.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $84.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $83.70 million. TriCo Bancshares reported sales of $83.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year sales of $332.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $332.60 million to $333.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $385.15 million, with estimates ranging from $384.30 million to $386.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow TriCo Bancshares.

Get TriCo Bancshares alerts:

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 30.95%.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Shares of TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.57. 5,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,020. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.71. TriCo Bancshares has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $51.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in TriCo Bancshares in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $179,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also: Total Return

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TriCo Bancshares (TCBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TriCo Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriCo Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.