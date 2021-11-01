Brokerages Expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to Post $3.36 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) to post $3.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.31. AbbVie reported earnings of $2.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.59 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $13.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.70. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.10. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.08.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in AbbVie by 24.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $114.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average is $113.26. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $202.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

