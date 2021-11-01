Brokerages Expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) to post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Aptose Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.65). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.92) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.73). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) (TSE:APS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

APTO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th.

APTO traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 34,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,934. Aptose Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58.

In related news, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson purchased 57,199 shares of Aptose Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $151,577.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Donald R. Jr. Wilson sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.62, for a total transaction of $157,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 109,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 7,738,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 466,219 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 2,561.5% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 103,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,218,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,833,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after acquiring an additional 28,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

