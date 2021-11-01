Brokerages Expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $167.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to post sales of $167.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ducommun’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.59 million and the highest is $168.94 million. Ducommun posted sales of $150.37 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full year sales of $657.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $652.63 million to $661.97 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $699.33 million, with estimates ranging from $683.65 million to $715.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ducommun.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The aerospace company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $160.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.52 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ducommun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ducommun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.20.

NYSE DCO traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 25,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,944. Ducommun has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $65.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $596 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.18.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 232.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,850 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 11,780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 127.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,735,000 after purchasing an additional 15,682 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ducommun by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Ducommun by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,049 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ducommun

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

