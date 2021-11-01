Brokerages Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.74. Masco reported earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.77. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MAS shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.21.

MAS traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,006. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.11 and its 200-day moving average is $60.19. Masco has a 52 week low of $51.53 and a 52 week high of $68.54. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,509 shares of company stock worth $7,747,020 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Masco by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masco during the second quarter worth $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the second quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Masco by 627.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 256.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

