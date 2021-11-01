Brokerages Expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to Post $1.30 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.49. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $5.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Blackstone Group.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The business’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Argus raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, raised their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

The Blackstone Group stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $137.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,777,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,499. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $143.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.90 and a 200 day moving average of $108.02. The firm has a market cap of $94.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $476,397.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 35,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,434,350.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 65,657 shares of company stock worth $2,646,801 and sold 407,904 shares worth $28,584,802. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald L. Hagan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 3,402 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,022 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Blackstone Group (BX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.