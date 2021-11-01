Brokerages Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target at $32.42

Shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.42.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $219,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Burghardt sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $2,090,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,729 shares of company stock worth $4,719,738 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHPT. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the first quarter worth $367,380,000. SPT Invest Management Sarl acquired a new position in ChargePoint in the 1st quarter valued at about $312,443,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 804.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,828,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,708,000 after purchasing an additional 7,852,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $171,053,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChargePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,878,000. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHPT traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.66. 10,082,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,591,788. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.02. ChargePoint has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $49.48.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $56.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($6.97) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

