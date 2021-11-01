Brokerages Set Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Target Price at $30.33

Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Meritor from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $25.45. 439,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,528. Meritor has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.12. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meritor will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTOR. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Meritor during the third quarter worth $600,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Meritor by 15.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 114,471 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 14,979 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Meritor during the third quarter worth $447,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Meritor by 59.7% during the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 35,701 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Meritor during the third quarter worth $107,000. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

