Brokerages Set NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) Price Target at C$31.80

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$27.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of NFI Group to a “sell” rating and set a C$22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on NFI Group from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. TD Securities cut NFI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of NFI Group from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Shares of NFI opened at C$25.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.71. NFI Group has a fifty-two week low of C$14.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$27.31. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.92.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$716.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$735.95 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NFI Group will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is an increase from NFI Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. NFI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -511.63%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.