Brokerages Set Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Target Price at $34.10

Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.10.

Several brokerages have commented on PRPL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 3,129.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 217,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 211,113 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,119,000. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $19.37. 800,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 215.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.31. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

