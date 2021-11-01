Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT at $76.09

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.09.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,080. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 2.06.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
Scientific Games Company Profile
Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.
