Brokerages Set Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) PT at $76.09

Shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.09.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,080. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.76 and a beta of 2.06.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Scientific Games will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Scientific Games by 422.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

