Brokerages Set Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) PT at $26.67

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TVTY opened at $25.02 on Monday. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The business had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. Analysts anticipate that Tivity Health will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,936,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,880,000 after acquiring an additional 83,621 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 3,739,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,387,000 after purchasing an additional 191,201 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,412,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 63,172 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tivity Health by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tivity Health

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

