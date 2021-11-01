Brokerages Set Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Price Target at $281.33

Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $281.33.

WSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE:WSO traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $290.10. 191 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 0.77. Watsco has a 52-week low of $216.25 and a 52-week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $279.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Watsco will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Watsco by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Watsco by 4.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

