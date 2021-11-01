Brokers Issue Forecasts for Houlihan Lokey, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.57. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.98 EPS.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 31.04%. The company had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

HLI stock opened at $112.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.79. Houlihan Lokey has a one year low of $61.19 and a one year high of $113.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.