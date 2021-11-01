Brokers Offer Predictions for Brunswick Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BC)

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) – Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brunswick in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Brunswick’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.20 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

BC stock opened at $93.09 on Monday. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $62.34 and a 1-year high of $117.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.81.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.43%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.8% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 840,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,196,000 after acquiring an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 79,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,628,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 141.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 342,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,621,000 after buying an additional 200,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 34.5% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

