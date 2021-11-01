Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,777 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 134,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,288,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,545,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,017,000 after buying an additional 43,481 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,889,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BEP opened at $40.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.60. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $49.87.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.42 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3038 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.04.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

