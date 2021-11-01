Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,328,165 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookline Bancorp were worth $19,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 90.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Brookline Bancorp by 228.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookline Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $16.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.94. Brookline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.75.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookline Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

Brookline Bancorp Company Profile

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

Featured Article: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.