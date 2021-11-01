Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$114.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Brooks Automation from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP William T. Montone sold 4,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $430,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $96,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,351 shares of company stock worth $2,494,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $116.45 on Monday. Brooks Automation has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $116.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 1.78.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $315.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.47 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Brooks Automation will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the following segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences Products and Brooks Life Sciences Services.

