Brown Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 12.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,471,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 853,946 shares during the period. Smartsheet comprises approximately 4.1% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Smartsheet worth $540,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SMAR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after buying an additional 1,214,411 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $69.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.54 and a beta of 1.47. Smartsheet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMAR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.76.

In related news, Director Magdalena Yesil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $45,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 262,596 shares of company stock worth $19,170,908. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

