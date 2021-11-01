Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 2,559 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $2,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,978 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 28.8% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 6.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 152,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,178,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 8.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 241,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,118,000 after buying an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. 64.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IPGP shares. Bank of America cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup cut IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on IPG Photonics from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.86.

In other news, SVP Igor Samartsev sold 500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.27, for a total transaction of $79,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPGP stock opened at $159.01 on Monday. IPG Photonics Co. has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $262.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.71.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

