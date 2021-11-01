Brown Capital Management LLC Buys 378,368 Shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,368 shares during the period. Quidel comprises approximately 2.6% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Brown Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.35% of Quidel worth $338,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Quidel alerts:

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QDEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of QDEL opened at $132.77 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.07. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $103.31 and a 1-year high of $288.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.14.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.42). Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $176.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.29 million. On average, analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.