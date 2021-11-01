Brown Capital Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $644.80.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.05, for a total transaction of $3,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 26,346 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.34, for a total transaction of $16,211,747.64. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 44,650 shares in the company, valued at $27,474,931. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,586 shares of company stock worth $48,393,846. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $622.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $612.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $581.66. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $424.03 and a one year high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 757.31%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.65 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

