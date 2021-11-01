Brown Capital Management LLC Has $103.36 Million Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 787,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385,080 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 2.43% of Balchem worth $103,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 144.8% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,519,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,183,000 after acquiring an additional 898,811 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,826,000 after acquiring an additional 120,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 55.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,385,000 after acquiring an additional 60,361 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,577,000 after acquiring an additional 44,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,704,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,190,000 after acquiring an additional 41,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Balchem from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,388,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO William A. Backus sold 12,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.04, for a total transaction of $1,641,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $153.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Balchem Co. has a 12-month low of $98.32 and a 12-month high of $156.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $145.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.56.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. Balchem had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 13.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

Balchem Corp. provides marketing of specialty performance ingredients and products. It operates through the following segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, Specialty Products and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition and Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry, providing customized solutions in powder, solid and liquid flavor delivery systems, spray dried emulsified powder systems, and cereal systems.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.