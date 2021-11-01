Brown Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,683 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Brown Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SITE. UBS Group AG raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the first quarter worth $277,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.94, for a total value of $3,514,717.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg Weller sold 2,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total transaction of $552,655.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,448 shares of company stock worth $12,809,737 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

SITE stock opened at $234.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $206.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.95. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $235.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a PE ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.20.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITE. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.