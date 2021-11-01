Brown Capital Management LLC Sells 101,600 Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Brown Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,680,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,600 shares during the period. Helios Technologies makes up approximately 1.6% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Helios Technologies worth $209,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Helios Technologies news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $245,132 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $91.05 on Monday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.35 and a 12-month high of $92.74. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 16.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

