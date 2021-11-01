BSW Wealth Partners Buys 1,098 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,961 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,755,000. Verity & Verity LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 736,346 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $105,338,000 after purchasing an additional 80,495 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 27.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% in the first quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 84,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.77.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.90 on Monday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $167.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $149.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

