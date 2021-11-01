BSW Wealth Partners Has $695,000 Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 150.0% in the second quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $128.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $123.62 and its 200-day moving average is $119.88. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.32 and a 1 year high of $129.70.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

In other news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $819,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,461,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 213,283 shares of company stock worth $26,858,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

