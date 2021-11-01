BSW Wealth Partners Has $8.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 2.3% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $102,000. Chai Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 424,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,857,000 after purchasing an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 56.4% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 571,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,225 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.90. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.66 and a 52-week high of $53.49.

