BSW Wealth Partners Purchases 684 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

BSW Wealth Partners lifted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,624,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,151,000 after purchasing an additional 21,546 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 112.7% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRU opened at $110.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.16 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.34.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

