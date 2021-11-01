BTIG Research Lowers Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Price Target to $210.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Argus cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $191.85.

Shares of NYSE:TDOC opened at $149.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 0.32. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $120.67 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 46.86%. The firm had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 80.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health will post -3.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Teladoc Health news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $274,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,637 shares of company stock worth $2,857,885 over the last quarter. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

