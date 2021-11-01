Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)’s share price rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. Approximately 3,892 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 331,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.09.

BNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.94 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -15.72 and a beta of -1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.74.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($1.82). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.95% and a negative net margin of 134.93%. The business had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNR. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Burning Rock Biotech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Burning Rock Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $18,444,000. Institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNR)

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

