Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.40

Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $27.03, with a volume of 75242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James raised Business First Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $554.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70.

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Business First Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 25.56%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

In related news, Director Steven Gerard White sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total value of $107,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BFST. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after acquiring an additional 20,131 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 160.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,018 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Business First Bancshares by 42.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 78,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Business First Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $514,000. Institutional investors own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

