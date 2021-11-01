BVF Inc. IL Acquires Shares of 1,590,291 Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,590,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,580,000. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 0.07% of Elevation Oncology as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,357,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,696,000. Finally, Caxton Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.10 price target for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Elevation Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Elevation Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.37.

ELEV stock opened at $8.27 on Monday. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $16.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.07.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($4.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($4.46). Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically-defined patient populations in the United States. Its lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

