BVF Inc. IL Increases Stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA)

BVF Inc. IL boosted its stake in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) by 31.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,299,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,732,641 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL owned about 9.85% of Calithera Biosciences worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 288,904.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 985,504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 985,163 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 75.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 560,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 240,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 199,317 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $1.93 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.20. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The company has a market capitalization of $143.04 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.71.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CALA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

