BVF Inc. IL Raises Position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX)

BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 1,420.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,486,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322,905 shares during the period. Syndax Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.6% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. BVF Inc. IL owned about 5.11% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $42,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 380.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 833.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 36.4% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNDX. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDX opened at $19.45 on Monday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $945.81 million, a P/E ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.30. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.26% and a negative net margin of 6,031.18%. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 44,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $855,187.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael A. Metzger sold 4,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total value of $92,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,835,233. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.