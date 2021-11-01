BWS Financial Weighs in on AXT, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AXTI)

AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) – Analysts at BWS Financial lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of AXT in a research note issued on Thursday, October 28th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. BWS Financial currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for AXT’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 10.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.55.

NASDAQ:AXTI opened at $8.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.64. The company has a market cap of $347.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 2.26. AXT has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $15.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXTI. UBS Group AG increased its position in AXT by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AXT by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 21,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AXT by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 80,774 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in AXT by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in AXT by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.33% of the company’s stock.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

