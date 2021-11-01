C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.79.

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.84%.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.