Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 150,000 FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?
Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.