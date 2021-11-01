Caas Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 150,000 FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000. Caas Capital Management LP owned about 0.18% of FTC Solar at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $9.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.60. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $15.46.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 million. On average, research analysts expect that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTCI shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays upgraded FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTC Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

