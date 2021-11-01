Caas Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI)

Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGTI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Agiliti during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert L. Creviston sold 27,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $621,822.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AGTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agiliti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agiliti from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $22.55 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.89. Agiliti, Inc. has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agiliti

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

